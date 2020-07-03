The 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron hosts an annual 5k memorial run in remembrance of Airman 1st Class Zachary Cuddeback, Mar. 7th 2020,at Ramstein,Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 05:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743543
|VIRIN:
|200307-F-TI641-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107733176
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cuddeback 5k Memorial Run--B-Roll, by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
