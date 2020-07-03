Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cuddeback 5k Memorial Run

    RP, GERMANY

    03.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado and Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron hosts an annual 5k memorial run in remembrance of Airman 1st Class Zachary Cuddeback, Mar. 7th 2020,at Ramstein,Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 05:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743542
    VIRIN: 200307-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_107733173
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cuddeback 5k Memorial Run, by A1C Andrew Alvarado and A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    86th AW
    Memorial Run
    5k
    Ramstein
    Vehicle Readiness Squadron
    Zachary Cuddeback
    VRS
    World's Best Wing
    A1C Zachary Cuddeback

