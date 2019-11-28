Marne Air Soldiers wish a Happy Thanksgiving to Family and friends back home.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 04:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|743540
|VIRIN:
|191128-A-CE555-902
|PIN:
|1117
|Filename:
|DOD_107733155
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|Hometown:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marne Air wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to family and friends, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT