    39th ABW COVID-19 Announcement

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Kakaris 

    AFN Incirlik

    39th ABW COVID-19 Announcement from Command Team: Colonel Oakland And Command Chief Master Sergeant Roxberry.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 02:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743535
    VIRIN: 200319-F-XL819-001
    Filename: DOD_107733107
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW COVID-19 Announcement, by SrA Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    PSA
    39 ABW
    Air Force
    Command Team
    Titan Strong
    COVID-19

