39th ABW COVID-19 Announcement from Command Team: Colonel Oakland And Command Chief Master Sergeant Roxberry.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 02:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743535
|VIRIN:
|200319-F-XL819-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107733107
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 39th ABW COVID-19 Announcement, by SrA Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT