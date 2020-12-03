The commissary on USAG Daegu cleans throughout the day in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)
Music from: www.bedsounds.com
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 23:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743524
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732985
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Daegu Commissary Cleans Throughout Day, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT