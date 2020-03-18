Wright-Patterson AFB Coronavirus Situation Update Live Town Hall

Colonel Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the base community on the current Coronavirus situation via a live town hall, Wright-Patterson AFB, March 18, 2020. Col. Sherman also took questions from the live viewing audience during the town hall. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
03.18.2020
03.19.2020
Briefings
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
