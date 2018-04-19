Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchoring Evolution

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.19.2018

    Video by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 15, 2020) Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department participate in an anchoring evolution in the ship's forecastle. Ford is currently underway conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Riley McDowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2018
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743515
    VIRIN: 200315-N-OH637-1001
    Filename: DOD_107732890
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchoring Evolution, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    table
    Remembrance
    POW
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class

