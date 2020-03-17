Secure Messaging allows you to get in contact with your PCM directly for your medical needs.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 18:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743508
|VIRIN:
|200317-F-JP321-396
|Filename:
|DOD_107732839
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 23d MDG - Secure Messaging, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT