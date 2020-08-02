Maryland Army National Guard unit maintains and operates Unmanned Aircraft Systems

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interviews of Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard’s D Company, 278th Brigade Engineer Battalion. The interviews surround training on the V2 Shadow, an Unmanned Aircraft System. The two Soldiers discussed maintaining and operating the aircraft, its two missions and how they felt about being a part of the UAS mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Erich B. Smith)