Interviews of Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard’s D Company, 278th Brigade Engineer Battalion. The interviews surround training on the V2 Shadow, an Unmanned Aircraft System. The two Soldiers discussed maintaining and operating the aircraft, its two missions and how they felt about being a part of the UAS mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
|02.08.2020
|03.18.2020 17:45
|Interviews
|743505
|200208-Z-NB148-002
|DOD_107732759
|00:04:05
|MD, US
This work, Maryland Army National Guard unit maintains and operates Unmanned Aircraft Systems, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
