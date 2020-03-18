Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 response update for Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AFB, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    COVID-19 response update for Grand Forks AFB

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 16:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743494
    VIRIN: 200318-F-LG031-017
    Filename: DOD_107732711
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 response update for Grand Forks AFB, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Grand Forks
    GFAFB
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

