    (B-Roll) Camp Lejeune COVID-19 Screening Sites

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    COVID-19 Screening Sites on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, March 17, 2020. These sites have been stood up to further test potentially infected personnel and move them to isolation if necessary.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743491
    VIRIN: 200318-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_107732682
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) Camp Lejeune COVID-19 Screening Sites, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Lejeune
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    COVID-19
    Screening Sites

