    Real Quick Ep. 148

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    This episode of the “Real Quick” gives a look into cancellations and closures due to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 16:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 743485
    VIRIN: 200318-M-IR713-637
    Filename: DOD_107732615
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Quick Ep. 148, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Community Services
    Camp Lejeune
    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeuen
    Real Quick
    COVID-19

