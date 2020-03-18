Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview Corona Virus Update March 18 2020

    GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kevin Payne 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Interview Corona Virus Update March 18 2020

    Army Col Rodney L Coldren, MD
    Chief, Preventive Medicine Services
    Public Health Command-Europe

    This work, Interview Corona Virus Update March 18 2020, by CPL Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19

