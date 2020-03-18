Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Here is the video from our FaceBook live townhall about the COVID-19 virus and the 78ABW response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 14:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743468
    VIRIN: 200318-F-BS509-086
    Filename: DOD_107732485
    Length: 00:49:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Update, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    78ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT