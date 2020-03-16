Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOW Commander COVID-19 Update #2

    CLOVIS, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    UPDATE #2

    Air Commandos,

    Please take a moment to review important updates regarding base operations during COVID-19 from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, and our command chief Hope Skibitsky. This guidance includes updates to the leave policy and to seek direction from your unit's leadership in regard to what defines key and mission-essential personnel. We encourage all Cannon Air Commandos to take appropriate preventative measures and to stay proactive during this season.

    If you are feeling sick or are displaying signs of fever, we need you to first call our 24/7 Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926.

    We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743467
    VIRIN: 200316-F-UQ502-790
    Filename: DOD_107732484
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CLOVIS, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOW Commander COVID-19 Update #2, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

