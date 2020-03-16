48/FW - COVID-19 Update, March 16, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col William Marshall:

Liberty Wing,



Out of an abundance of caution, new travel restrictions have been put in place by the department of defense in effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While these changes have been sudden and drastic, it is important to remember that there are still no confirmed cases at RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall or Feltwell and therefore the risk of illness is still low at our location.

Chief Schoellkopf and I, along with the entire command team, continue to prioritize the health and well-being of the entire liberty wing family, and will continue to share updates and information as they flow from higher headquarters.



Cmsgt marc Schoellkopf:

As of 13 March 2020, travel to all CDC level three countries, which now includes all of Europe, is prohibited for DOD military members, and highly discouraged for family members as well. Members returning from those areas will be subject to a 14-day quarantine where they will stay home, practice social distancing and monitor their health conditions. This does not apply to travel in which you returned prior to 13 March.

Members on leave or TDY in a CDC level three area should return to home station as soon as possible, quarantine and self monitor for 14 days. If you start to experience symptoms, please call the appointment line during duty hours or the emergency room during non-duty hours for further instruction. It is very important that you do not go to the hospital if you are showing symptoms and risk spreading illness to others, whether it be a cold or COVID-19.

It is important to understand that quarantine is for those who are not showing symptoms, but a precautionary measure taken to monitor and prevent any potential spread if symptoms arise. Isolation is the term used for those with symptoms, and coordination with medical group experts is required.



Col Marshall:

All official travel, to include PCS, is now on-hold, and travel off of the island is prohibited for military members. Family members and our civilians are highly discouraged from travel off island. For those expecting to PCS in the next 60 days, if able, stop all irreversible travel preparations to include moving out of your house; assume we will be under this restriction until at least mid may. Detailed PCS guidance can be found on my-pers.

Paid leave is now restricted to mainland UK, with the exception of London. Due to the volume of confirmed cases, we are prohibiting travel to London within the m-25 ring for military personnel and highly discourage travel to London for civilian personnel and dependents.

I would advise against making non-refundable travel plans as we may be forced to increase restrictions on what constitutes local leave.

Leadership at all levels should minimize meetings to mission essential with minimum personnel in attendance, and are highly encouraged to use alternate means such as virtual or telephone meetings.



Cmsgt Schoellkopf:

Any events or activities involving mass gatherings, currently defined as 50 people or more, will be cancelled in order to align with social distancing criteria. This does not include church services, though social distancing at those services is still highly encouraged.

DODEA is making preparations in the event schools will close, but at this time schools here in the UK will remain open. There are currently no plans to close the child development center or the youth center.

The MWR and fitness facilities will remain open at this time, and we ask that you continue to clean machines after use.

Updates will continue to flow through your chain of command, as well as the air force connect app and the 48th medical group Facebook page.



Col Marshall:

We will continue to generate combat air power and responsive combat support, as the mission of the liberty wing does not stop.

This is a fluid situation and guidance will continue to flow from higher headquarters that will support us in working through impacts to our wing. We will host another virtual town hall on the 48th medical group Facebook page this Friday, March 20th, where we will once again have subject matter experts available to answer your questions from 1000-1100 and again from 1600-1700.

I will re-emphasize that while we are adhering to DOD guidance and taking measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the risk to you and your family remains low.



Thank you for all that you do in taking care of each other.