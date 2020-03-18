Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 18, 2020

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Installations West has implemented Health Protection Condition Bravo across all of its installations to maintain the readiness and health of base personnel and their families. Those experiencing flu-like symptoms are being asked to inform dispatchers, first responders and medical personnel so they can take the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. For more information, please visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 13:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743457
    VIRIN: 200318-M-IU565-1001
    Filename: DOD_107732293
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 18, 2020, by LCpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

