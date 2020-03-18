Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 18, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Installations West has implemented Health Protection Condition Bravo across all of its installations to maintain the readiness and health of base personnel and their families. Those experiencing flu-like symptoms are being asked to inform dispatchers, first responders and medical personnel so they can take the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. For more information, please visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)