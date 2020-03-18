Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 18, 2020

Marine Corps Installations West has implemented Health Protection Condition Bravo across all of its installations to maintain the readiness and health of base personnel and their families. Those experiencing flu-like symptoms are being asked to inform dispatchers, first responders and medical personnel so they can take the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. For more information, please visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 13:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743457
|VIRIN:
|200318-M-IU565-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732293
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
