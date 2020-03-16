USAG Italy Commander Col. Daniel Vogel shares an update with the Vicenza and Darby community workforce.
For more information, visit our Coronavirus Update page: https://home.army.mil/italy/index.php/coronavirus-update
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 12:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743454
|VIRIN:
|200316-A-UN218-543
|Filename:
|DOD_107732278
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison Commander Address to the Workforce, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT