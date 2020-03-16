Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Commander Address to the Workforce

    ITALY

    03.16.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    USAG Italy Commander Col. Daniel Vogel shares an update with the Vicenza and Darby community workforce.

    For more information, visit our Coronavirus Update page: https://home.army.mil/italy/index.php/coronavirus-update

    TAGS

    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    USAG Italy Garrison Commander Address Workforce

