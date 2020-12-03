Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG female senior leadership message

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.12.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force female senior leaders in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, deliver a message for Women's History Month, March 12, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743449
    VIRIN: 200312-Z-WT236-0001
    Filename: DOD_107732258
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    This work, PRANG female senior leadership message, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    women's history month
    WHM
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    female leaders
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman

