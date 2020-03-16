Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG COVID-19 State Active Duty In-Processing

    DUNDALK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen reports for State Active Duty in response to COVID-19 at Dundalk Readiness Center March 16, 2020. Over 2,000 MDNG personnel have been activated for this state of emergency. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 13:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743445
    VIRIN: 200316-Z-OV020-002
    Filename: DOD_107732231
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DUNDALK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    MDNGCovid19Response

