MDNG COVID-19 State Active Duty In-Processing

Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen reports for State Active Duty in response to COVID-19 at Dundalk Readiness Center March 16, 2020. Over 2,000 MDNG personnel have been activated for this state of emergency. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 13:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743445
|VIRIN:
|200316-Z-OV020-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107732231
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DUNDALK, MD, US
