    Soldiers volunteer to help stock commissaries (with CG)

    GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Soldiers from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community are volunteering to help stock shelves at the Vogelweh Commissary. While there is plenty of inventory, Vogelweh and stores across Europe are in need of hands to fill the shelves.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743441
    VIRIN: 200318-D-SK857-908
    Filename: DOD_107732197
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: DE
    This work, Soldiers volunteer to help stock commissaries (with CG), by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Commissary
    DECA
    soldiers
    KMC
    StrongEurope
    Rheinland Pfalz

