Soldiers volunteer to help stock commissaries (with CG)

Soldiers from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community are volunteering to help stock shelves at the Vogelweh Commissary. While there is plenty of inventory, Vogelweh and stores across Europe are in need of hands to fill the shelves.
|03.18.2020
|03.18.2020 11:49
|Package
|743441
|200318-D-SK857-908
|DOD_107732197
|00:01:37
|DE
|8
|2
|2
|0
