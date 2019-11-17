Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Training on the Kanawha River

    WV, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2019

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard hosted multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional water rescue exercise on Kanawha River on November 17, 2019.

    Local fire departments, police departments, emergency planning committee reps, ambulance services, metro 911 reps, the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, and the U.S. Coast Guard practiced emergency response coordination, boat rescues, dive team rescues, helicopter hoist operations and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2019
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743424
    VIRIN: 191117-A-BS255-417
    Filename: DOD_107732012
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Training on the Kanawha River, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

