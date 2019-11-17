Rescue Training on the Kanawha River

West Virginia National Guard hosted multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional water rescue exercise on Kanawha River on November 17, 2019.
Local fire departments, police departments, emergency planning committee reps, ambulance services, metro 911 reps, the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, and the U.S. Coast Guard practiced emergency response coordination, boat rescues, dive team rescues, helicopter hoist operations and more.
|Location:
|WV, US
