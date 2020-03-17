Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Safety Practices B-Roll

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Washing hands, maintaining social distance, alternate forms of social greetings, and wiping down surfaces in office spaces are all practices to prevent the spread of viruses. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743415
    VIRIN: 200317-A-ZD574-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107731974
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Safety Practices B-Roll, by SGT Elizabeth Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope

