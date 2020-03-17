Washing hands, maintaining social distance, alternate forms of social greetings, and wiping down surfaces in office spaces are all practices to prevent the spread of viruses. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743415
|VIRIN:
|200317-A-ZD574-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107731974
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Safety Practices B-Roll, by SGT Elizabeth Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT