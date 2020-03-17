Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Transports Citizens During COVID-19 Pandemic

    BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON INT AIRPORT, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland National Guard transport citizens to their home of record after being quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743406
    VIRIN: 200317-F-PA115-610
    Filename: DOD_107731965
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON INT AIRPORT, MD, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Transports Citizens During COVID-19 Pandemic, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland National Guard
    COVID19
    MDNGCovid19Response

