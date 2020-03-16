Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Base Langley Eustis COVID-19 update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class JOHN FOISTER 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An update from United States Air Force Col. Clint Ross, JBLE installation commander, about our COVID-19 response efforts. Includes B-Roll and photographs of various changes happening around both Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 08:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743400
    VIRIN: 200316-F-XR528-728
    Filename: DOD_107731949
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Langley Eustis COVID-19 update, by A1C JOHN FOISTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    close
    disease
    update
    Colonel
    Virus
    closure
    Langley
    Langley AFB
    reaction
    Eustis
    Fort Eustis
    preparation
    efforts
    readiness
    Ross
    Corona
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    closed
    JBLE
    2020
    2019
    A1C John Foister
    Foister
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Corona virus
    COVID
    Colonel Ross
    John Foister

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT