B-Roll and interviews of USAG- Daegu Soldiers talking about their personal thoughts on the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.
Finished video: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/742129/personal-reactions-covid-19-virus
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 05:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743384
|VIRIN:
|200304-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107731784
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Personal Reactions to the COVID-19 Virus, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT