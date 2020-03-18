Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Team Wednesday Recap | March 18, 2020

    GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    A recap of the US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz command team on-air visit with AFN Kaiserslautern Morning Magic radio show. Topic: Coronavirus & health and safety measures.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 05:22
    Video ID: 743383
    VIRIN: 200318-D-SK857-483
    Filename: DOD_107731770
    Length: 00:14:57
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Team Wednesday Recap | March 18, 2020, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    health
    Army
    Baumholder
    StrongEurope
    Rheinland Pfalz
    Coronavirus
    COVID

