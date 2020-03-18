A recap of the US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz command team on-air visit with AFN Kaiserslautern Morning Magic radio show. Topic: Coronavirus & health and safety measures.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 05:22
|Category:
|Video ID:
|743383
|VIRIN:
|200318-D-SK857-483
|Filename:
|DOD_107731770
|Length:
|00:14:57
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Team Wednesday Recap | March 18, 2020, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT