Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Mildenhall Refueling Flight B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Winn 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    RAF Mildenhall refueled F-15C's and F-15E's over Iceland as part of the BTF 20-02.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 05:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743381
    VIRIN: 200316-F-DS605-001
    Filename: DOD_107731760
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Refueling Flight B-Roll, by A1C Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    F-15E
    F-15C
    SrA Gabrielle Winn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT