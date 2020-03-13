Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone Footage - LSV Offload to Trident Pier of Marine Corps Equipment

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers work together to offload Marine Corps equipment from a Logistics Support Vessel (LSV) to causeway Trident Pier in the United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2020. Native Fury 20 is a joint bilateral exercise demonstrating the ability to respond to contingencies, natural disasters and other possible crises in the region. The exercise strengthens maritime propositioning force offload and joint logistics over the shore capabilities and promotes regional stability and interoperability between the UAE and U.S. Armed Forces. (Video by Captain Rashed Saif Almazroeui of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 04:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743380
    VIRIN: 200309-O-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_107731712
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Footage - LSV Offload to Trident Pier of Marine Corps Equipment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    US Marine Corps Forces Central Command
    uae
    mpf
    Marines
    US Army
    US Navy
    Crisis Response
    GCC
    MARITIME PRE-POSITIONING FORCE
    Maritime Pre-positioned Force offload
    Gulf Cooperation Council
    NativeFury20
    United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates)

