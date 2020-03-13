Drone Footage - LSV Offload to Trident Pier of Marine Corps Equipment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors and Soldiers work together to offload Marine Corps equipment from a Logistics Support Vessel (LSV) to causeway Trident Pier in the United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2020. Native Fury 20 is a joint bilateral exercise demonstrating the ability to respond to contingencies, natural disasters and other possible crises in the region. The exercise strengthens maritime propositioning force offload and joint logistics over the shore capabilities and promotes regional stability and interoperability between the UAE and U.S. Armed Forces. (Video by Captain Rashed Saif Almazroeui of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces)