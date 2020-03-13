B-Roll of a joint U.S.-ROK Army sanitizing operation of an infected COVID-19 area in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 22:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743370
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731554
|Length:
|00:12:23
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
This work, B-Roll: U.S.-ROK Army Joint Sanitizing Operation COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
