    Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Bravo

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Sanders Hall 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, shares important information on Health Protection Condition Bravo and Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 17, 2020. Cmdr. Smith defines Health Protection Condition Bravo, what you should know, and how to prevent the virus. For more information, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.coronavirus.gov. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Sanders Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 19:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743363
    VIRIN: 200317-M-OR406-0001
    Filename: DOD_107731416
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Bravo, by Sanders Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

