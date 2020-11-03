96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs and 96th Bomb Squadron aircrew members launch a U.S. B-52 Stratofortress at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 11, 2020. This Red Flag exercise gives the U.S. and coalition partners an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment over the Nevada Test and Training Range.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743357
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731374
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
