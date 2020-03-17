Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Declares Public Health Emergency

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Airman Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Vice Commander Col. Scott Weyermuller briefs the base on further response to COVID-19 progression.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 18:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743356
    VIRIN: 200317-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107731365
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Declares Public Health Emergency, by Amn Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Public Health
    CDC
    Emergency
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Team Barksdale
    COVID-19

