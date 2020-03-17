Vice Commander Col. Scott Weyermuller briefs the base on further response to COVID-19 progression.
03.17.2020
03.17.2020 18:29
|Package
|743356
|200317-F-UO171-0001
|DOD_107731365
|00:01:27
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Barksdale Declares Public Health Emergency, by Amn Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
