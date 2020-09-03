video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



F-35 Lightning, Eurofighters, German Tornados, and U.S. B-52 Stratofortresses take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, to start Red Flag 20-2, March 9, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. armed forces to train with coalition partners in advanced, relevant, and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment increasing their ability to enhance security and deter common adversaries.