    23 MDG adapts pharmacy ops amidst COVID-19

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Airman Megan Estrada 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    The 23d Medical Group implements drive-through pharmacy operations amidst COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 17:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743350
    VIRIN: 200317-F-WE075-463
    Filename: DOD_107731324
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 MDG adapts pharmacy ops amidst COVID-19, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    MAFB
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Team Moody: 23d Wing

