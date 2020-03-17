Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Whiteman Air Force Base holds COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Seth W. Graham, 509th Bomb Wing vice commander, answers questions provided by the Whiteman Air Force Base community regarding how COVID-19's affects base operations at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, March 17, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 19:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743346
    VIRIN: 200317-F-GE908-280
    Filename: DOD_107731313
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman Air Force Base holds COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall, by A1C Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Town Hall
    509th Bomb Wing
    442nd Fighter Wing
    131st Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT