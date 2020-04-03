A day in the life of a B-52 student pilot

U.S. Air Force student pilots assigned to the 11th Bomb Squadron give insight to the learning process in the B-52 Formal Training Unit led by the 93rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana.
