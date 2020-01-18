So Cal Report 2019

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743335" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this exciting edition of the So Cal Report, the 222 Broadcast Operations Detachment takes an exclusive inside look at the future, the Army’s latest combat vehicle. They “hang ten” with military children competing in a surfing competition. Plus, they mingle with Hollywood’s biggest stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. So, sit back and enjoy!