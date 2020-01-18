In this exciting edition of the So Cal Report, the 222 Broadcast Operations Detachment takes an exclusive inside look at the future, the Army’s latest combat vehicle. They “hang ten” with military children competing in a surfing competition. Plus, they mingle with Hollywood’s biggest stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. So, sit back and enjoy!
This work, So Cal Report 2019, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
