    So Cal Report 2019

    HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2020

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    In this exciting edition of the So Cal Report, the 222 Broadcast Operations Detachment takes an exclusive inside look at the future, the Army’s latest combat vehicle. They “hang ten” with military children competing in a surfing competition. Plus, they mingle with Hollywood’s biggest stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. So, sit back and enjoy!

    Date Taken: 01.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 743335
    VIRIN: 180120-A-MN148-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107731201
    Length: 00:12:30
    Location: HOLLYWOOD, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, So Cal Report 2019, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    222nd bod 222 63rd rsc rd readiness division jltv veterans socal so cal report 2019 sag awards best

