Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Swim Advancement Training (MSAT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine and Family Programs

    Marine Swim Advancement Training (MSAT) is a Marine centric logically progressive swimming skill curriculum. Specifically designed to increase Marines’ familiarity with the water environment, improve water survival qualification success rates, and reduce accidental drownings. This multi-phased training includes aquatic skills for a Marine to achieve completion in Basic, Intermediate and Advance water survival levels. The videos are part of a how-to series for completion of the checkout events in each level of the Marine Corps Water Survival Training Program. The videos include the checkout events in their entirety & a breakdown of each component associated with each checkout event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 743326
    VIRIN: 200101-O-BT843-514
    Filename: DOD_107731159
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Swim Advancement Training (MSAT), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Swim Advancement Training (MSAT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT