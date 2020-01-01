video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743324" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Swim Advancement Training (MSAT) is a Marine centric logically progressive swimming skill curriculum. Specifically designed to increase Marines’ familiarity with the water environment, improve water survival qualification success rates, and reduce accidental drownings. This multi-phased training includes aquatic skills for a Marine to achieve completion in Basic, Intermediate and Advance water survival levels. The videos are part of a how-to series for completion of the checkout events in each level of the Marine Corps Water Survival Training Program. The videos include the checkout events in their entirety & a breakdown of each component associated with each checkout event.