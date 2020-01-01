Marine Swim Advancement Training (MSAT) is a Marine centric logically progressive swimming skill curriculum. Specifically designed to increase Marines’ familiarity with the water environment, improve water survival qualification success rates, and reduce accidental drownings. This multi-phased training includes aquatic skills for a Marine to achieve completion in Basic, Intermediate and Advance water survival levels. The videos are part of a how-to series for completion of the checkout events in each level of the Marine Corps Water Survival Training Program. The videos include the checkout events in their entirety & a breakdown of each component associated with each checkout event.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 16:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|743324
|VIRIN:
|200101-O-BT843-394
|Filename:
|DOD_107731153
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Swim Advancement Training (MSAT), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT