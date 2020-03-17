Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coffee Talk with Jenn and Jason: COVID-19 Update

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    "Coffee Talk with Jenn and Jason." COL Jennifer Walkawicz and LTC Jason Faulkenberry sit down to discuss your questions regarding COVID-19 status across Fort Eustis. Check out the video below, and remember to wash your hands with soap and hot water while singing the Happy Birthday song two times!

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 07:55
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee Talk with Jenn and Jason: COVID-19 Update, by A1C Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Fort Eustis
    Army
    JBLE
    A1C Kelsea Jade Caballero
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

