In this Grand Slam Short, CMSgt Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expedtionary Command Chief, talks about his outlook on organizational speed bumps, when they are helpful and when they are not.
|03.10.2020
|03.17.2020 06:51
|Series
|743218
|200317-A-KG924-001
|DOD_107730194
|00:01:48
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Grand Slam Short - Speed Bumps, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
