    Grand Slam Short - Speed Bumps

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.10.2020

    In this Grand Slam Short, CMSgt Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expedtionary Command Chief, talks about his outlook on organizational speed bumps, when they are helpful and when they are not.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 06:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 743218
    VIRIN: 200317-A-KG924-001
    Filename: DOD_107730194
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Slam Short - Speed Bumps, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379 AEW
    379 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Grand Slam Short

