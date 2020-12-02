Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2ID/RUCD Virtual Museum Tour #4: 2ID Marine Commander Gen. Charles Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Welcome back to another installment of the #2IDRUCD virtual museum tour series hosted by Col. (Ret.) William Michael Alexander.

    This installment focuses on Maj. Gen. John A. Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps General who commanded the 2nd Division during WWI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 02:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743209
    VIRIN: 200212-A-CP971-118
    Filename: DOD_107730063
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID/RUCD Virtual Museum Tour #4: 2ID Marine Commander Gen. Charles Lejeune, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    2nd Division
    Maj. Gen.
    Charles Lejeune

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT