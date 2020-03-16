Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis AFB Leadership COVID-19 Update

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Stolze 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Video update from 57th Wing Commander, Brigadier General Robert Novotny, 57th Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Raul Villarreal Jr., 99th ABW Commander, Colonel Cavan Craddock, 99th ABW Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Emilio Hernandez on Nellis Air Force Base support to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 22:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743202
    VIRIN: 200316-F-NT363-006
    Filename: DOD_107729938
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis AFB Leadership COVID-19 Update, by A1C Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General
    Chief
    Colonel
    Virus
    Outbreak
    Nellis AFB
    Pandemic
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Command Chief
    Commander
    Corona
    COVID-19
    ReadyAF
    covidUSAF

