Video update from 57th Wing Commander, Brigadier General Robert Novotny, 57th Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Raul Villarreal Jr., 99th ABW Commander, Colonel Cavan Craddock, 99th ABW Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Emilio Hernandez on Nellis Air Force Base support to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 22:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743202
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-NT363-006
|Filename:
|DOD_107729938
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nellis AFB Leadership COVID-19 Update, by A1C Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT