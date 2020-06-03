Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM 2019 Year-in-Review Video

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    355th Wing

    This video was produced to capture Davis-Monthan's year-in-review and highlight the impactful events that occurred in 2019. Footage and photos were taken from multiple members of the Davis-Monthan Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 19:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743193
    VIRIN: 200306-F-DG902-001
    Filename: DOD_107729854
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM 2019 Year-in-Review Video, by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    Mission Support
    Tucson
    Davis-Monthan
    AF
    Attack
    Air Force
    Arizona
    DM
    DMAFB
    2019
    355th Wing
    Year-in-review
    355th WG

