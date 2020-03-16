VTANG: COVID-19 update

Leadership at the Wing wants to make sure everyone is informed on the Vermont Air National Guard’s response and information flow of the COVID-19 pandemic to our members, families, and communities.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 19:06
|Category:
|Video ID:
|743187
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-FV499-512
|Filename:
|DOD_107729801
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT