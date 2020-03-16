Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VTANG: COVID-19 update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Chelsea Clark and Master Sgt. Michael Davis

    158th Fighter Wing

    Leadership at the Wing wants to make sure everyone is informed on the Vermont Air National Guard’s response and information flow of the COVID-19 pandemic to our members, families, and communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 19:06
    Category:
    Video ID: 743187
    VIRIN: 200316-F-FV499-512
    Filename: DOD_107729801
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT