International Women’s Day – Sgt. Jasmine Baxter

U.S. Army Sgt. Jasmine Baxter, an animal care specialist, discusses the important role her job plays while deployed with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve and being a woman in the United States military for International Women’s Day at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Feb. 21, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)
