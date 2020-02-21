Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women’s Day – Sgt. Jasmine Baxter

    IRAQ

    02.21.2020

    Video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jasmine Baxter, an animal care specialist, discusses the important role her job plays while deployed with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve and being a woman in the United States military for International Women’s Day at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Feb. 21, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 16:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: IQ
    This work, International Women’s Day – Sgt. Jasmine Baxter, by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

