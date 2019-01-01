In 2019, our Soldiers and Airmen displayed the integrity and commitment to our mission that demonstrated “Mountaineer Pride Worldwide” in every endeavor they undertook.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 10:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743124
|VIRIN:
|190101-A-BS255-737
|Filename:
|DOD_107729181
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WVNG 2019 Review, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT