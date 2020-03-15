Commissary Stock Issues

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kevin Kegler, the Ramstein commissary store director, discusses restocking operations with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy at the Vogelweh Commissary. They walked the aisles of the grocery store and discussed the increased efforts to quickly replenish shelves during the current surge in purchases in Europe.