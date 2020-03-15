Commissary Stock Issues

Kevin Kegler, the Ramstein commissary store director, discusses restocking operations with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy at the Vogelweh Commissary. They walked the aisles of the grocery store and discussed the increased efforts to quickly replenish shelves during the current surge in purchases in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 09:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743118
|VIRIN:
|200315-A-BX786-286
|Filename:
|DOD_107728906
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
