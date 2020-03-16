Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hand-washing stations established at USAG Rheinland Pfalz

    GERMANY

    03.16.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Hand-washing stations in buildings across the garrison have been set up to protect people and protect the force. Jason Tudor reports.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 06:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743110
    VIRIN: 200316-D-SK857-775
    Filename: DOD_107728719
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Hand-washing stations established at USAG Rheinland Pfalz, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Health
    handwashing
    Military
    Army
    StrongEurope
    Rheinland Pfalz
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

